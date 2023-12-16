Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Keep Coney Island and Sunlite Pool open! Ever since I was a small child, I always looked forward to the day Sunlite Pool would be opening. My eyes shined with an eager glimmer as I packed my bag with my sunscreen and towels, knowing how much fun and excitement were ahead both for the opening day and for the summer. I would swim laps, play putt putt golf and skee ball, ride the Zoom Flume, go to the balloon glows and the Fourth of July firework shows. The beautiful memories I have here are unlike any other place I’ve ever been. When I first saw the news of the planned closure of Coney Island and Sunlite pool, a parade of memories came and went through my mind. I felt a sense of nostalgia for all the magical warm summer days I spent swimming and riding the slides here for over 20 years, and also a sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach accompanied by a profound sense of loss. More importantly however, I knew immediately I needed to try everything within my power and then some to prevent this one of a kind historic landmark from permanently closing. There is nothing else that could ever replace Coney Island. No music venue, no profit generating, soulless corporation could ever replace the magic of Sunlite pool and the countless memories it has created that will be cherished forever. I know there are many thousands of others in Cincinnati who feel the same way so if ever there is a time to be loud and vocal, this is the time. I made a change.org account and made a petition: https://chng.it/SML5vpZCMj

- John Na, Cincinnati