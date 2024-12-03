PET COLUMN: How to select a charity, animal or otherwise

In return I’ve received emails asking how to select charities in general and what to do when one of them calls, knocks or sends gifts. With more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations in the U.S., including about 4,000 in our area, competition can be intense.

So, after doing a little research and speaking with Christine Smith, vice president of marketing and public relations at The Dayton Foundation, let the following information serve as a guide.

First, don’t feel the need to donate at that moment. If you are unfamiliar with a charity when contacted, ask for more information. Remember, you always can say no.

When a solicitor calls our home, my husband, Ed, or I say we do not take these sorts of requests over the phone but we would be happy to review any information sent to us.

It’s been an effective policy. A Red Cross representative called last week and agreed to honor our request. She immediately asked for my email address and said she would put me on the “do not call” list. Since we have supported that worthwhile organization many times, we likely will again.

If we need to learn more, we use one of the organizations listed in the box accompanying this column. They provide detailed information, such as what part of the donation goes to administration costs as opposed to the actual cause. At least 75% of the donations should go toward the cause.

Smith said The Dayton Foundation uses Candid before recommending a charity, and that anybody can call for help.

The only door solicitors we tend to give to are students from area schools such as those representing the marching band or an athletic team. We rarely purchase what they are selling, however, because the cost of the items is deducted from the overall donation amount.

Many times we receive mail solicitations that also contain gifts such as greeting cards, address stickers, calendars, pens, notepads and the like. With the holiday season approaching, Christmas cards and holiday socks are now all the rage.

I once received a large envelope from an international animal rescue organization. Included with a letter asking for a donation were gardening gloves and other summer items. Another large envelope arrived in late fall with a similar letter and, instead of gardening gloves, we found Christmas socks, pens and other holiday-themed items.

At this point, I was feeling a little annoyed, a little guilty for not paying for the items and a little perplexed as to why they kept sending them when I wasn’t giving donations back. I decided to write to them, enclosing a one-time donation for the items sent. In the letter I explained why I had made the donation and requested that my name be taken off their donor list.

As you’ve guessed by now, that spring another large envelope appeared in my mailbox with another pair of gardening gloves, although a different pattern. I gave up. Now every Christmas my family and friends find their stockings filled with cards, calendars and pens, courtesy of a variety of charities.

Don’t feel guilty if you decide not to contribute or attempt to send the gifts back. Charities, by law, cannot demand that you pay for any items you did not order.

To make sure donating to a particular charity is a wise move, do a little research. You’ll feel good about your gift and those truly in need will benefit because it will be used as intended.

Karin Spicer is a member of the Dog Writers Association of America and the Cat Writer’s Association. She can be reached at Karinspicer@gmail.com.

Sources for charity information:

1. Candid

2. Charity Navigator

3. Charity Watch

4. BBB Wise Giving Alliance