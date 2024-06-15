Letters to the Editor: Saturday, June 15, 2024

I wanted to write about how excited I am for the new splash pad being built at Beckett Park, in West Chester. Beckett park is a park that has a natural playground along with a pavilion that people can host birthday parties at or just have a simple picnic at. Along with the new features including the splash pad, people will probably want to host more parties here which will introduce new people to the park. There are also restrooms for guests needing to go to the bathroom, along with some walking trails with good scenery. The mounds at Beckett Park in the shape of a lizard are also an enjoyable adventure with a small tunnel for kids to play under. Adding a splash pad would not only be a fun addition to the park, but it would serve as a great way to attract more visitors to the Park with a wide variety of activities. I am really looking forward to playing at the splash pad with my brothers and sisters. We believe it will be a fun way to stay cool during the hot summer days. Sadly, I just found out that the splash pad construction has been delayed. While it is sad to hear that there is a delay during construction, it is better this happened sooner rather than later to ensure the work is done right and ensure the community is able to utilize this new feature of Beckett Park for many years.
- Mason Denterlein, West Chester, wrote this as a merit badge prerequisite for Boy Scouts
I’m about sick of it. The June 9 article “Who got most from voucher expansion?” says it all. My tax dollars are going to private (mostly parochial) schools while all I hear about is “woke” and “grooming” our children in public schools while banning “offensive” books. You want to teach religion to your kids? That’s fine, that’s what Sunday school is for. Now, you want me to pay for this special privilege in everyday schools? You get subsidies if your income is less than $150,000 for a family of four? That’s highway robbery for the rest of us. Funny. Separation of church and state — unless it’s your church. It’s time to tax the church for taking us to the cleaners all these years.
- Dr. Robert Gardner, Englewood
How do we know when we’re in trouble? We’re in trouble when Big Tobacco is writing to the FDA, complaining that the government must do something about a vape product coming from China. Metatine.
Let me back up a little. In April 2022, the FDA was authorized to regulate tobacco products containing nicotine from any source, including synthetic nicotine. Some companies had begun producing vaping products with synthetic nicotine stating they didn’t have “tobacco”. so the FDA had no authority to regulate them. Congress corrected that. October 2023, vape stores in the U.S. started selling a product named Spree Bar. Spree Bar was sold claiming it was FDA premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) exempt. This product, and now others coming from China are marketed as containing “Metatine”, a trademarked name for 6-methyl nicotine, a synthetic nicotine. So again, manufacturers have, for the time being, found a way to work around the system until the FDA can decide whether 6-methyl nicotine can be regulated as a drug under the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA).
Let me return to the letter Altia Group, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, wrote to the FDA. In speaking of the warning vaping products that had 6-methyl nicotine in them, warning they posed a “new threat”. “The introduction and growth of chemicals intended to imitate the effects of nicotine, if left unchecked, could present unknown risks to U.S. consumers and undermine FDA’s authority,” the letter said.
Who loses in this story? Our kids do.
- Bruce Barcelo, Xenia