Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024

The Ohio Hematology Oncology Society (OHOS) represents over 220 hematology and oncology providers dedicated to protecting access to quality cancer care. Unfortunately, barriers created by pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) practices are undermining timely access to life-saving treatments for patients in Ohio and nationwide. PBMs, as intermediaries in the prescription drug supply chain, hold significant power over which medications patients can access, at what cost, and when. Practices such as spread pricing, restrictive formularies, and rebate-driven decisions often delay care, increase out-of-pocket expenses, and restrict access to critical medications. For cancer patients, whose prognosis is closely tied to the speed of treatment initiation, these policies can have devastating consequences. Recent federal initiatives highlight growing bipartisan recognition of the need for reform. Measures like banning spread pricing in Medicaid, increasing transparency, and delinking PBM profits from drug costs are essential steps to realigning the system toward patient-focused outcomes. Studies also show that PBM reforms could significantly reduce overall drug costs, creating a more equitable system for patients and healthcare providers. Congress has the opportunity now to push forward with PBM policy reform legislation. We urge our Ohio Congressional delegates to prioritize PBM reform.
- Michelle Weiss CHONC, Executive Director, Ohio Hematology Oncology Society
Star Parker’s Tuesday column was somewhat misleading. Parker compared household incomes among White, Black and Hispanic Americans. However she failed to add one other category and that being “non-Hispanic White” which means they identify as White alone. According to a U.S. Census Bureau report released in September, the median income in that group rose 5.7% in 2023 to $89,050; the other groups stayed virtually the same. Still higher than Black or Hispanic Americans but also the majority of families overall. The idea Parker writes about is what I disagree with. It seems that she espouses that folks should be able to opt out of paying the tax for Social Security in order to invest the dollars and end up with more money at retirement. That’s all well and good but what happens with the people that invest unwisely or cannot invest because they need the money now and end up no income at retirement? Certainly we could not just say “Too bad”! So as usual, when it comes to Social Security, it is so easy to identify the problems — but solutions? Not so easy.
- Jack Rowlands, Englewood