Letters to the Editor

America has created ingenious ways of using electricity that touch nearly every facet of our everyday lives. From the revolutionary light bulb to the evolutionary all-electric vehicle and everything in between, electricity has become a vital commodity. And yet, it’s something that we think very little about until it’s not on.

While we have seen numerous, innovative ways to use electricity, the way our power is generated, transmitted and billed has changed little in the last century. Other industries over the decades have experienced growth, innovation and lower prices all thanks to free-market competition and the policies that support it.

Unfortunately, energy policy has become a partisan issue over the last decade. Conservatives are associated with promoting traditional energy sources such as coal, gas and oil, while liberals tend to stand for renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. This partisan divide is largely driven by the debate over climate change and has ignored the economic, national security, and cost stability issues that are tied directly to our energy policy.

Now, more than ever, we need a diversified energy portfolio. National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) is a reminder to celebrate the broad and diverse energy sources and technologies - solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, nuclear, natural gas, biomass, carbon capture, waste to energy, energy storage and energy waste reduction - that power our grid. America needs an ‘every option’ solution. NCEW is a bipartisan effort to bring together business leaders, advocates, policymakers, and trade associations from all perspectives who are dedicated to advancing clean energy. By harnessing the power of the free market and government collaboration we can advance energy policies that create jobs, expand our economy, strengthen America’s national security, and preserve our environment.

I am on the Ohio Conservative Energy Forum Leadership Council because energy is an important issue for everyone. Energy policy can no longer be a partisan discussion. It needs to be an American priority.

Zach Upton, Beavercreek