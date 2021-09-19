Ohio Chamber: Government mandates on business not the right solution

At the same time, I believe Biden’s announcement is misguided and poses a threat to the bottom line of a small business. A government mandate prevents businesses from crafting tailored workplace policies that promote safety while accounting for their individual circumstances. Biden’s plan also exposes employers to a substantial fine of $14,000 per violation, when it is not even clear what constitutes an infraction and it does not include a safe harbor when employers make a good faith effort to comply.

This uncertainty is compounded because the details available to the public now do not make clear how the Biden administration will determine who is an employee, what testing an unvaccinated employee must undergo, who will pay for that testing, and how employees with qualifying vaccine exemptions will be treated.

In short, whether it is the federal government or the Ohio legislature, one-size-fits-all government mandates limiting employer rights are not the right approach. It is imperative that we let our businesses manage their workplace free from government interference.

Steve Stivers is the president & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. As the state’s leading business advocate and resource, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce aggressively champions free enterprise, economic competitiveness and growth for the benefit of all Ohio businesses.