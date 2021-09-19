VOICES: Vaccinating healthcare workers helps everyone

Our numbers continue to rise without regard for whether we can continue to safely provide all the care this region needs. As COVID-19 hospitalized and intensive care patients continue to increase, we are seeing consequences across Ohio that we pray do not become reality here. In the last week, hospital partners in one part of the state began canceling elective surgeries and procedures to preserve their ability to provide emergency and critical care. In another Ohio region, hospital emergency departments closed to ambulances and people in need of emergency care. Instead of going to the hospital with the appropriate level of care for their medical situation, ambulances were required to take patients to the next hospital in line to evenly distribute the number of people transported that night. Our hospitals are doing everything they can to be nimble and modify how care is provided to avoid similar outcomes. And yet, we find ourselves at the precipice of difficult decisions.

Yes, our hospitals have weathered previous surges. And yes, we continue to work in partnership to manage the overall volume of patients needing care in our region. But this time it is different. We have a tool that is readily available to help us avoid the rapid increase in the COVID-19 patients - the COVID-19 vaccine. Through GDAHA, we continue to encourage the region’s healthcare workforce of nearly 40,000 people to get vaccinated. Healthcare workers are vital to the region’s healthcare infrastructure and our local economy. Ensuring that each one is vaccinated will help hospitals and healthcare organizations ensure that they can provide the highest level of protection to their clinical and non-clinical team members.