SUDDES: DeWine-Whaley battle could be statewide proxy for Roe v. Wade debate

The General Assembly passed the state’s first anti-abortion law – with an exception for saving a mother’s life – in 1834, when Andrew Jackson was president. The General Assembly toughened that law in 1867, just two years after the Civil War ended.

This year, the potential trap for Republicans is that, for the first time in Ohio history, a major party, in this case, the Democratic Party, has nominated a woman – Dayton’s former mayor, Nan Whaley – for governor. Whaley is resoundingly pro-choice. And she’s challenging the re-election of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, of Cedarville, who has always been 100% right-to-life. Perhaps the DeWine-Whaley battle would serve as a statewide proxy for voters’ stances on Roe vs. Wade. That is, a statewide ballot issue among what’s claimed to be a pro-choice Ohio electorate could turn up the heat on the GOP.

But Republicans would rather turn up their own kind of heat – by bashing LGBTQ people, especially trans people; by bashing migrants; and by bashing those teachers and authors who think that race has played at least some role in America’s history.

GREAT LAKES: Thanks to Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted for an important reminder about a crucial step Ohio took to protect Lake Erie’s water from raids by drought-stricken Western states, a possibility mentioned here last week.

In 2008, when Husted was the Ohio House’s speaker, the General Assembly passed, and Democratic then-Gov. Ted Strickland signed, Ohio’s ratification of the Great Lakes Compact. Then-Rep. Matt Dolan, a Chagrin Falls Republican now a state senator, sponsored the ratification. The compact is an agreement among America’s Great Lake states, and Canada’s Ontario and Quebec, to protect the lakes, which hold “about 21% of the world’s supply of surface fresh water,” according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

The Legislative Service Commission reports the Great Lakes compact “prohibits, with certain exceptions, all new or increased diversions of water resources from the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Basin into another watershed.”

