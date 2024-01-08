SUDDES: HB 68 has nothing to do with welfare of young people, everything to do with culture war

That’s how it goes in a General Assembly that for 20-plus years has taken off after sexual minorities to distract Ohioans from the real problems afflicting the state. HB 68 would forbid minors to obtain gender-affirming medical care in Ohio while also forbidding transgender Ohio women to participate in women’s high school- and college sports.

As DeWine said in vetoing this legislative blunderbuss, “Were [HB 68] to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows what is best medically for a child rather than the two people who love that child the most, the parents.”

Moreover, the vetoed bill makes a mockery of the doctor-patient relationship that so many Republicans cited for so long to fight government-sponsored health-care programs as the Affordable Care Act. And HB 68 also directly intervenes in families’ decision-making about the most personal and private of topics.

As for HB 68′s stab at transgender athletes, that’s a solution in search of a problem. But packaging athletics with transgender care gave HB 68 curb appeal in the General Assembly and in polling because, hey, while gender identity may be a mystery to many people, sports aren’t.

All in all, a HB 68 is anything but harmless: It will do real damage to young Ohioans at a time in their lives when figuring out one’s place in a community is a central concern, especially so in a state whose legislature says, “We don’t want you.”

The rigid party-line roll-calls on HB 68 demonstrate that the issue has nothing to do with the welfare of young people but everything to do with the culture wars afflicting U.S. (and Ohio) politics. It can be much more satisfying emotionally to pound on a minority group than to ask why, for instance, the United States has been more or less continuously at war since Pearl Harbor, or why poverty persists in what arguably is the world’s richest economy. But those are questions that aren’t easily addressed in 60-second campaign ads. Gender, race, or sexuality? That’s the ticket in Ohio now.

Mike DeWine deserves enormous credit for deciding what he did. Still, to see even otherwise reasonable Statehouse Republicans vote “yes” on HB 68 demonstrates the partisan political fear that dominates decision-making on Capitol Square. (Notably, DeWine’s heir-apparent, Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, of Upper Arlington, endorsed HB 68.)

Thanks to gerrymandering, elections to the Ohio House and state Senate are often decided in Republican primaries, where somebody can always be fielded to run to the right of an incumbent – hence the fear of voting “no” on HB 68. As it is, only one Republican in the entire General Assembly voted “no” on the bill’s final passage – Sen. Nathan Manning, of North Ridgeville. That speaks volumes about the prospect of an override by the legislature of Mike DeWine’s veto. Still, the governor’s veto message is a legacy text for his governorship.

Meanwhile, so much for the party of personal liberty, which seems much more concerned about regulating Ohioans’ private lives and reproductive health than, say, policing Ohio’s biggest special interests – banks, insurance companies and electric utilities. They can fight back or at least be squeezed to donate – unlike an adolescent Ohioan trying to thread his or her way through a cold world.

Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. You can reach him at tsuddes@gmail.com.