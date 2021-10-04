SUDDES: Statehouse power struggle continues

Accordingly, rank and file GOP legislators have fettered DeWine’s anti-pandemic powers and are preparing to fetter them further. That’s understandable if the goal is to shut up hometown loudmouths. It’s inexplicable if the goal is to save Ohioans’ lives. It’s especially inexplicable if, thanks to DeWine’s management, Ohio government, overall, is in good shape despite the pandemic’s economic disruption.

That public restlessness, which translates into irritable blowhard syndrome, is at the root of other controversies, such as the part race played and plays in American life. Not one person in a thousand knows what Critical Race Theory is – but if no one talks about race, its challenges will disappear, right?

Nor will the pandemic disappear if Mike DeWine stops talking about it. Matter of fact, he’s duty bound to talk about it, to protect Ohioans. Still, a lot of Ohioans are tired of hearing about it – and a lot of legislators are tired of hearing from those tired Ohioans.

That’s part, but only part, of why the legislature seems determined to re-configure the Statehouse troika – executive, judicial, legislative – even though Republicans run the whole stable. Legislative-executive tussles run in cycles and right now the cycle is running against the executive.

But attention spans are as short as fuses at today’s Statehouse. It’ll be the judicial branch’s turn next – when the state Supreme Court kills the ludicrously pro-Republican General Assembly districts the GOP-run Redistricting Commission just drew. If you’re partial to self-righteous howling, prepare yourself for a Statehouse treat when the justices kick this year’s gerrymander back to its authors.