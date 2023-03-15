VOICES: A flat income tax won’t bring economic gains to Ohio

Property tax increases of at least $600 million a year for residential and agricultural property owners, which result from changes in the bill and the operation of Ohio’s existing property tax limit, known as House Bill 920.

Reductions in property tax and state aid received by schools, local governments and libraries of over $500 million a year, though losses to schools would be partially offset by increases in aid through the foundation formula.

Some $780 million a year in net losses for the state that are not paid for in the bill. This takes into account $1.79 billion in reduced annual revenue for the General Revenue Fund because of the flat tax and additional expenses from paying for expansions of the homestead exemption, offset by $1.3 billion in reduced expenses by no longer covering the 10% rollback (LSC also said any indirect increase in revenues caused by the cuts likely would be small compared to the direct effects).

Reduced property taxes for business property owners of $157 million a year.

Homeowners would pay the bulk of the cost of eliminating the 10% rollback, while businesses that own property would see a tax cut. The bill includes an intention to keep local governments whole in the upcoming budget, but no specifics were provided, nor is any long-term aid promised.

A flat income tax won’t bring economic gains to Ohio. Nearby states with flat taxes have shown lower economic growth than Ohio, while those with higher growth, like Colorado and Utah, have higher rates than Ohio’s current top rate of 3.99%. Moreover, Ohio has had a flat tax, or no income tax at all, on business income for the last decade. Yet our employment has declined relative to the rest of the country, and hiring of new employees at newly formed businesses has stagnated.

While bill sponsor Rep. Adam Matthews (R-Lebanon) is expected to make changes, the flat tax at the heart of the bill provides Ohio’s wealthiest with thousands of dollars in tax cuts apiece. Meanwhile, the vast majority of Ohioans will see some combination of diminished public services and other tax increases to pay for this. That’s a bad trade-off, one that the General Assembly should reject.

Zach Schiller is the Research Director for Policy Matters Ohio.