VOICES: A time of testing for the state and nation we served

What candidates do and say matters in how they are able to govern. We know from experience that senators can only work effectively if they know who they are, convey what they believe, are trusted by their colleagues, and represent Ohioans with conviction and character. Regardless of which party you support, Ohio has had many outstanding senators such as John Glenn, George Voinovich, and Mike DeWine. We had the pleasure of serving with them and Ohio deserves such leadership.

We know voters in Ohio will receive an overwhelming rush of TV ads tearing the other candidates apart and making claims that may draw them in or push them away. As Ohioans go to the polls this fall, we hope they will think of our country before party, our democracy before division, and electing leaders who will represent them with honesty, decency, trust and compassion. Ohioians can also take a stand by signing a pledge on joinmoreperfect.us/pledge to support our democracy with safe and fair elections, the peaceful transfer of power, and the rule of law. The future of our democracy depends on it.

David L. Hobson is former President Pro Tempore of the Ohio Senate and U.S. Congressman from the 7th District of Ohio. John M. Bridgeland is former Chief of Staff to U.S. Congressman (now Senator) Rob Portman (R-OH), former Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under President George W. Bush, and is executive chairman of an initiative that has assembled nine U.S. presidential centers across Republican and Democratic administrations to protect and renew American democracy.