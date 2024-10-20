VOICES: After 50 Years, it’s time to retire Sherrod Brown

Brown claims to be fighting for Ohio, but he has only ever been a rubber-stamp for the Democrat agenda in Washington. Brown was a reliable vote for Barack Obama’s ultra-liberal agenda, opposed President Trump’s America-First policies at every turn, and has voted with the Biden-Harris radical agenda nearly one-hundred percent of the time. Brown is not working for the best interests of Ohio, he is working to pass the most radical liberal policies possible.

Brown helped Biden and Harris usher in the most liberal agenda in American history. Under their watch, the southern border has become overrun, millions of illegal immigrants have entered our nation, the economy has flatlined, war has been declared on American energy, and chaos has exploded on the world stage. This administration was handed a booming economy, American energy independence, a secure southern border, and peace in the Middle East. With Brown’s help, Biden and Harris have wreaked havoc at home and abroad.

While Brown claims to fight for Ohio manufacturing and workers, 200,000 manufacturing jobs have been shipped out of Ohio while he has been in office. And currently, the influx of millions of illegal migrants who have crossed the border under this administration has lowered wages for hardworking Ohioans. Brown is no champion for Ohio’s workers.

Our Republican nominee, Bernie Moreno, is running to unseat Brown and undo the damage caused by Biden, Harris, and Brown. Bernie will work with President Trump to secure our southern border, stop the flow of illicit fentanyl, fix our economy, make America energy independent once again, and return to peace abroad.

Brown is a slick, career politician who is attempting to fool Ohioans into believing he fights for them. Don’t let him. Vote for Bernie Moreno on November 5th.

Phil Plummer is State Representative for HD39 and Chairman of the Montgomery County Republican Party.