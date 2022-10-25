VOICES: Agriculture Resilience Act will make farmers part of climate change solution

The 2023 Farm Bill is approaching fast, giving us the opportunity to do so. As a citizen of the great state of Ohio, I am lucky to have Senator Sherrod Brown on the Agriculture Committee. The work our Senator has done so far has served our communities greatly. Now, I would like to invite the Senator to co-sponsor the Agriculture Resilience Act (ARA), which sets the stage for the Farm Bill to make farmers part of the climate change solution by reducing the effects of greenhouse gasses and increasing carbon sequestration. The ARA would also help farmers to become more resilient in the face of the changes that they are already experiencing.

The ARA legislation will strengthen existing conservation programs that support farmers to improve soil health. Healthy soils hold more carbon and require less chemical fertilizer (or none at all). By promoting good soil health practices, we can reduce our reliance on foreign sources of chemical fertilizer, which are subject to instability due to international conflict, inflation, scarcity and shipping constraints. The ARA would also establish programs for community-based composting systems creating jobs and help close the carbon loop.