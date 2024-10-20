VOICES: One vote for Sherrod Brown

I have always run for office under the banner of the Republican Party, am a conservative and usually vote a straight Republican ticket. Although still a Republican, I will be making an exception this year in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race by supporting Sherrod Brown. In doing so, I will be joining most voters who make judgments about candidates based not just on party affiliation but, often more importantly, on the candidate and his or her character, experience and expertise.
Although not in agreement with Senator Brown on every policy issue, I believe Ohioans very much need a highly effective, experienced advocate in the U.S. Senate – someone who is squarely focused on both Ohio’s and America’s needs. This is the kind of leader Sherrod Brown has been. He has worked hard on behalf of the interests of the Dayton Region where I live, collaborating with Republican Congressman Mike Turner and others to advance the interests of Wright Patterson Air Force Base, the largest single site employer in the State of Ohio. In the years I have been teaching at the University of Dayton, Senator Brown has consistently accepted my invitation to come to campus and engage with our students, in spite of a busy statewide schedule. Recently, Senator Brown chose to hold his annual statewide Student Leadership Summit at UD.
Senator Brown has held statewide offices representing Ohioans for 25 years. He knows all of Ohio well and understands the concerns and challenges of people across our state, whether in Dayton, Springfield or East Palestine, the site of a tragic train derailment. In my experience he and his staff at locations across Ohio provide excellent constituent service to individual Ohioans no matter who they are or how they have been affected by government decisions.
Senator Brown has gained seniority in the Senate that is advantageous to Ohioans. He chairs the Senate Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs Committee and sits on the Finance, Agriculture and Veterans Affairs Committees, all important to Ohio and our communities.
For these reasons I will be voting for Senator Brown on November 5.
- Bob Taft, Governor of Ohio 1999-2007
