VOICES: Apprenticeships address “exposure gap” for students

Thankfully, we have strong partners in our region leading the way to a more inclusive economy with more accessible career paths for our community’s students.

As Workforce Director at Montgomery County Educational Service Center, I help connect our schools to partners through our region’s Three-Star Business Advisory Council. We are dedicated to connecting local schools with partners from higher education, industry, non-profits, the military, and community groups. Our efforts include supporting our region’s schools as they creatively extend resources, apprenticeships, and other opportunities to students in partnership with those regional partners.

All this month and throughout the school year, we have partners from our local Construction Builders Association and the Associated Builders and Contractors hosting opportunities to engage students about the catalytic power of apprenticeships in the skilled trades.

We’re blessed as a region to have so many partners working with our schools and families to create onramps to apprenticeships while raising awareness about careers in many of our in-demand sectors.

These partners are not the only ones with the responsibility to act. If you’re interested in helping raise awareness about the skilled trades while anchoring more young people to our region, visit the following resources to find local opportunities to share with members of our community:

Daytonapprenticeships.org: An excellent one-stop shop for all things skilled trades apprenticeships with the help of our local unions.

ovcef.org: Our Ohio Valley Associated Builders and Contractors run a registered apprenticeship program with 235 students currently enrolled.

Bryan Stewart serves as Workforce Director at the Montgomery County Educational Service Center.