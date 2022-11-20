VOICES: Apprenticeships provide pathway for transforming talent

This is why employers, high schools, career centers and higher education institutions all must work together to make it easier to use the apprenticeship model, fill these jobs, and help Ohioans get access to the education and career opportunities that will allow them to live their version of the American dream.

Many of the apprenticeship programs available in Ohio are also utilizing TechCred, the state’s employer-driven credential reimbursement program for their employees. Some examples of eligible training providers for TechCred include universities, community colleges, Ohio technical centers (adult career centers), and private training providers. Employers are eligible to be reimbursed up to $2,000 per credential per employee and up to $30,000 per application period. To learn more about this option, visit TechCred.Ohio.Gov.

For more information about becoming an apprentice or becoming a sponsor, visit Apprentice.Ohio.Gov.

Jon Husted is Ohio’s Lt. Governor.