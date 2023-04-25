VOICES: Building ‘civic infrastructure’ key to creating equitable outcomes

For far too long, proposed solutions for our communities’ greatest challenges have been focused on short-term approaches that were dependent on charity or decision-making by those with no lived experience. However, Learn to Earn Dayton has proven that the journey to move upstream for solving enduring problems is not only possible, but also effective. And it all begins with local leadership.

This week, Learn to Earn Dayton received the systems transformation designation from StriveTogether – they’re the first community in the Midwest and third nationally to do so. What this means is that they have built local community connections that have helped make significant shifts in policies, practices, resources, and power structures to transform inequitable systems and produce equitable outcomes. In other words, youth and families in the area are on the pathway for being better off and it means that Dayton is setting the example nationally for the kind of work that is possible.