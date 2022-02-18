VOICES: Burying the term “Rust Belt”

To make these semiconductor jobs possible, I’ve been working with Senator Portman and Congressman Ryan and others to pass bipartisan legislation that invests in the next generation of advanced manufacturing and research and development, that makes our country more competitive with China, and that specifically promotes domestic chip manufacturing. The Senate passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act last year, and Senator Portman and I have been working together to press the House to finish the job, so we can get a bill to the president’s desk.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that we passed last year will also support stronger domestic supply chains. We included the strongest ever Buy America rules – so American tax dollars will support American jobs. Instead of American bridges made from Chinese steel, we’re going to rebuild our bridges and replace our lead pipes and construct other critical infrastructure, all using American-made steel and iron and other materials.

Last month, I hosted virtual roundtables with Ohioans about the Infrastructure Law – I talked with county engineers, Building Trades workers, and local leaders across the state. I want to make sure Ohio communities and workers and businesses have the support they need to take full advantage of this investment.

All of this is about making more things in Ohio – I want to see “Made in Ohio” semiconductors in cars all over the world, and “Made in Ohio” steel used in bridges all over the country – and will the investment from Intel and the Infrastructure Law, we are going to make this a reality.

Sherrod Brown is the senior U.S. senator from Ohio.