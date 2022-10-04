VOICES: Community unity is key for equitable access to education

For over 50 years, Miami University Regionals has offered our community the open access opportunity to earn a degree or credential and reap the benefits that flow from their accomplishments. We remain dedicated to our pursuit of providing learners the opportunity to receive an accessible, affordable, and relevant education. We serve every student that enrolls with us regardless of background.

We hear from those who decry the cost of higher education. Yet, many are unaware that low-income students in our community can earn their college degree while incurring no tuition cost through need-based financial aid. For example, this year’s tuition and fees at Miami Regionals are $7,072, while a full Pell grant is $6,895.

To increase student opportunities, we created the Early College Academy that enables students to complete high school requirements while accumulating credits toward a Miami associate degree. As a result, they will graduate with both a high school and a university diploma - and be halfway to a bachelor’s degree - at no cost to them or their families.

As a community, let’s begin by setting the goal of doubling our college-going and completion rates across the county. Then, let’s work together to increase access and opportunities for students of all ages. Finally, let’s become the most educated county in the state.

I believe in our community. I am confident we are raising the brightest and best; individuals who will stay here and address our region’s talent needs. Each and every young person has potential. We have the moral imperative to ensure they have options and every opportunity to reach their full potential.

Then think of the places we’ll go.

Dr. Ande R. Durojaiye is the Vice President and Dean of Miami University Regionals.