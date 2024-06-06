VOICES: Del Mar Encore Fellows help make Greater Dayton more “Age-Friendly”

To further the conversation and meet the needs of the region’s aging population, a Del Mar Encore fellow was placed in 2021 to work with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission’s Institute for Livable and Equitable Communities on establishing age-friendly initiatives. Thanks to this work, first led by Leigh Sempeles, JD, who now serves as the Del Mar Encore senior fellow, and then by Donna Kastner, MVRPC’s current fellow, 12 area communities have joined AARP’s Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities and have earned the Miami Valley’s distinction of becoming Ohio’s first age-friendly region.

“This distinction ensures that AARP’s eight domains of livability, including housing, transportation, social participation and more, will be implemented in Dayton’s urban center and our suburban and rural communities,” Leigh said. “Well-designed, age-friendly communities in our region foster economic growth and make for happier, healthier residents of all ages and communities that are great places in which to live, have a family and grow older.”

In addition to awarding grants to help local communities achieve this designation, the DMH-Fund of The Dayton Foundation has awarded grants to help make age-friendly enhancements that not only will make local cities more accessible for older adults, but also benefit all of their residents. The Village of Yellow Springs received a grant to improve walkability along Xenia Avenue by repairing sidewalks and adding “Happy to Chat” benches to encourage rest and socialization among residents. The City of Centerville received a grant to purchase an eight-passenger golf cart to enable volunteers to transport individuals with mobility challenges to and from parking areas during events.

As part of the age-friendly initiative, the City of Centerville was awarded a grant to enhance accessibility and foster inclusive participation at its community events, which bring together tens of thousands of guests annually.

“The City of Centerville takes pride in hosting vibrant community events that bring families together. However, some members of our community face mobility challenges that make it difficult to attend and fully participate,” said Kate Bostdorff, communications director for the City of Centerville. “We are so grateful for The Dayton Foundation’s grant, which is helping us make a significant positive impact on fostering social engagement and creating shared experiences for everyone in our city.”

To help spread awareness about the age-friendly initiative, Fellow Donna Kastner regularly hosts age-friendly events in Greater Dayton. She also created Age-Friendly Dayton, a podcast launched in 2024, and a LinkedIn group that regularly share articles, research and events for older adults.

One such event was held on May 8, when The Dayton Foundation hosted the first Miami Valley Age-Friendly Summit, which also was sponsored by AARP Ohio and MVRPC. Leadership from civic, nonprofit and business organizations explored both challenges and opportunities sparked by today’s longevity economy. Joe Morgan, former CEO of Standard Register, was the keynote speaker at the event, which also featured a dynamic panel of experts who discussed housing issues currently impacting older adults in the region.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Modern elders are quite vocal in sharing what’s working and what’s not. Housing, transportation and money matters rank as the hottest topics for this crowd,” Donna said. “Ageism still is a challenge for individuals striving to work into their 60s and beyond. For some, they’re working longer because they want to stay engaged in work they enjoy and others need to work longer due to retirement savings shortfalls. This event addressed these and other issues older adults are facing.”

With people living longer and staying in the workforce, it’s more important than ever for local communities to adapt to the region’s changing demographics.

“The oldest Boomer now is age 77. As this group moves into their 80s and 90s, the ramifications of not preparing for this aging surge will be most evident.” Donna said. “MVRPC’s work and grants from the Foundation’s DMH-Dayton Fund have proven to be a strong catalyst for change. We are pleased more communities will achieve their age-friendly designations in 2024 to help meet the needs of our aging population.”

For more information on how to get involved with the age-friendly initiative, please contact Donna Kastner at dkastner@mvrpc.org or (330) 703-2201.

Mike Parks, CFRE, is president of The Dayton Foundation.