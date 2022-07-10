VOICES: Dobbs decision is not the end of the fight — it’s the beginning of a movement

For example, Ohio House Bill 480 permits private citizens to sue other private citizens for at least $10,000 for aiding and abetting in abortion care services. This is a bounty hunting bill akin to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. In Ohio House Bill 598, there is broad language that purportedly bans access to plan B contraceptive pills, which is sold over the counter in retail pharmacies.

One out of every five Ohio children does not know where their next meal is coming from. Over half a million Ohio children live in poverty. And Ohio spends far less on child and family programs than most other states. Furthermore, the people who support government mandated pregnancies often fail to support social programs that will help these very same families post birth.

It is ironic that Paid Family and Medical Leave, increases to the minimum wage, paid maternity leave, paid sick days, increases to WIC, increases to SNAP, and increases to housing subsidies are all blocked by the very same Republican politicians who worked to criminalize abortion.

This cannot be the end of the fight — but the beginning of a movement. Most Americans and Ohioans support the basic human right to decide what happens to our own bodies.

It’s time for the majority to speak with one voice that cannot be ignored. We must not allow an illegitimate minority to take away our personal freedoms. Our participatory democracy will only work and survive through active participation.

Ohioans must commit to voting in every single election, especially for state and local elections. Mark this year’s election date in your calendar: November 8, 2022.

Desiree Tims is the President & CEO of Innovation Ohio.