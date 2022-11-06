VOICES: Don’t be tricked by Issue 1

Cash bail’s sole purpose is to ensure a defendant’s appearance in court. If a court is concerned that a defendant poses a serious threat to public safety, that can be addressed through other non-financial conditions of bail such as a judge deciding to hold a defendant without bail; home confinement; electronic monitoring; and restrictions on where a defendant can go and whom they can have contact with, such as the victim or their family members.

There is a better pretrial system available to us pending in the Legislature. House Bill 315 is the result of bipartisan and broadly-supported coalition work that makes real improvements to Ohio’s pretrial system. House Bill 315 centers public safety and goes a long way to ending wealth-based detention. Issue 1, on the other hand, is the result of partisan politics that uses fearmongering to win cheap votes.

This amendment is opposed by the The Bail Project, the Ohio Fair Courts Alliance, Ohio Families Unite for Political Action and Change, Policy Matters Ohio, ACLU of Ohio, and more.

Cast a “NO” vote on Issue 1. This is a political stunt that has nothing to do with common-sense, substantive bail reform policies that will keep us safe.

Jessica Dickinson is the Outreach Manager with the Ohio Fair Courts Alliance.