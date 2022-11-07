VOICES: Hear from both sides on Issue 1 and Issue 2

Require Ohio courts, when setting the amount of bail, to consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe.

Remove the requirement that the procedures for establishing the amount and conditions of bail be determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio.

FOR

Joseph T. Deters, Hamilton County Prosecutor: Issue 1 will help victims, high-crime communities

AGAINST

Jessica Dickinson is the Outreach Manager with the Ohio Fair Courts Alliance: Don’t be tricked by Issue 1

Issue 2

Proposed Constitutional Amendment: TO PROHIBIT LOCAL GOVERNMENT FROM ALLOWING NON-ELECTORS TO VOTE

Proposed by Joint Resolution of the General Assembly To amend Section 1 of Article V, Section 3 of Article X, and Section 3 of Article XVIII of the Constitution of the State of Ohio

The proposed amendment would:

Require that only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state.

Prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.

FOR

Bill Seitz, state representative for the 30th District of the Ohio House of Representatives: If non-citizens can vote as citizens, you won’t have a country for long

AGAINST

Brian K. Housh, Council President of the Village of Yellow Springs: Allowing non-citizens to vote on local issues creates a more responsive government