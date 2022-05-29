VOICES: Downed trees from tornadoes continue to give new life

As I was leaving the park that evening, which at the time was closed to the public, I encountered a visitor walking in on the entrance road. She conveyed that she lived in the neighborhood adjacent to the park and expressed she’d come to check on “her” park, as it was an important place of solace for her. As a park professional, I often get to have memorable interactions with visitors — but this one truly solidified the urgency to restore access to the park so it could be a place of solace and healing for the community.

During the next several weeks, MetroParks staff worked to clean and restore access at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, in addition to the Wolf Creek Recreation Trail near Trotwood and along the Great Miami Recreation Trail near Taylorsville MetroPark. I was extraordinarily proud of how the agency responded and to be a part of the response.