VOICES: Every foster parent makes a difference

At a final adoption hearing, there’s an instant and indescribable connection between the would-be parent and the would-be adoptee, just moments before the gavel cracks the sound block, marking the adoption official. Family, friends, caseworkers and court staff privileged enough to witness such a moving event feel a piece of that powerful moment. The feeling is so palpable you can almost touch it. Tears are inescapable for anyone present, including the judge.

As Montgomery County’s Probate Judge, I am well-aware of the privilege to swing that gavel. I also realize, like all parenting, there is hard work that was done — and remains — before any parent may claim victory. Additionally, caseworkers, assessors, attorneys, court staff and others scrutinize and work each case, as they should. Parents toil over parental obligations, liability, expense and risk.

I often reflect that the journey to the final “best interest” hearing may be different for foster parents that may not initially be seeking to adopt, as opposed to a step-parent situation. The best interest hearing is when the facts surrounding an adoption are presented to the judge to determine whether or not to approve the adoption. There is a bit of “extra” that comes with foster parenting or foster adoptions. Many of these cases involve older children (teenagers) and siblings. That bit of “extra,” as presented at the best interest hearing, may be that a family chooses to foster a teenager, who comes with everything that any teenager carries. Or it may be a foster parent choosing to parent two, three, or even four children in order to keep siblings together. Fostering all the way through adoption is truly a remarkable thing, but that “extra” element is also felt by those foster parents that do not choose to petition to adopt the foster child.

In Montgomery County during 2022, there were approximately 75 adoptions that originated by fostering, leading to adoption. To date in 2023, there were about 41 adoptions stemming from foster care, which is similar to 2022′s figure. However, according to Montgomery County Children Services, roughly 700 children are in foster care at some point during the year. To repeat Associate Director Rickett, “There’s a need for foster homes.”

There is virtually no argument that children in foster care would be better off in a stable, loving, and permanent home. But that does not mean that the community or the child should simply wait in limbo for an adoption, emancipation or other outcome. The solution is to foster more children while waiting for that final resolution to come.

Fostering may or may not lead to a permanent home, like adoption guarantees. From what I see, fostering is meant to be a temporary period, but is a very pivotal time for a child. As a foster parent provides basic needs of shelter, safety and food, the child is likely experiencing trauma, or other physical or mental challenges. Although the majority of foster parents and homes are temporary, every foster parent makes a difference.

The impact foster parents may have on a child, themselves, and the community is immense. Not only does the child have a glimpse of a family setting, as opposed to a group home or other institution, but the hope of a stable childhood becomes real.

For any would-be parent or parents, fostering is an ideal way to explore whether an adoption is the right choice for any family. Even if fostering ends in fostering, it is well worth the risk of never having tried. To learn more about foster caregiving, please call 937-225-KIDS (5437) or visit Montgomery County Children Service’s website.

David D. Brannon is the Montgomery County Probate Court Judge.