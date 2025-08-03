VOICES: Fighting political apathy depends on the next generation

The dysfunction we see today isn’t new. Throughout history, every generation has faced a choice: to accept the status quo or to fight for a better future. From abolitionists who rejected the normalization of slavery, to suffragists who defied a system that excluded women, to civil rights leaders who stood against legal segregation, progress has always come from people, often young people, who refused to accept the world as it was.

The challenges we face today demand that same clarity and courage. The rising cost of living, a broken healthcare system, underfunded schools, climate disasters, gun violence, and the erosion of democratic norms are not abstract policy debates, they are lived realities, especially for working-class communities, people of color, and the most vulnerable among us.

In response, we need bold leaders who are willing to fight for a stronger future and cast a clear, unifying vision for what’s possible.

The truth is, our future depends on the next generation stepping up, not just to protest, but to govern. To run for office. To write legislation. To build coalitions. To demand budgets that reflect human dignity, and policies that reflect equity and compassion.

Young people bring urgency to this moment, not because we are naïve, but because we’re unburdened by the cynicism that often paralyzes progress. We ask different questions. We see around corners. We are not loyal to tradition for tradition’s sake. That kind of idealism isn’t a weakness, it’s our best shot.

Complacency isn’t just a political failure, it’s a threat to people’s lives on the ground. It forces local governments to stretch shrinking resources and leaves working families to fend for themselves.

What this moment demands is a change in how we lead. We need creative problem-solving, bold ideas tailored to real-world challenges and the willingness to collaborate across silos, movements, and sectors. Young leaders are uniquely positioned to form these new, strategic partnerships: between city halls and classrooms, neighborhood blocks and boardrooms, grassroots organizers and institutional power. In an age defined by complexity, collaboration isn’t optional, it’s essential.

Imagine a politics where equity comes first. That future won’t build itself, it requires a new generation to fight for it.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about age, it’s about energy. It’s about the resolve to build something better, and the willingness to do the work. The next chapter of our country will be written by those who refuse to sit still in the face of injustice. That responsibility belongs to all of us.

Because fighting apathy means offering hope. And hope looks like action.

Darius Beckham is a candidate for Dayton City Commission.

