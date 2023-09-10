VOICES: We must create an environment that promotes immigrant success, integration

Skilled immigrants play a role in boosting the economic growth and development of Ohio. They provide support to industries, especially healthcare, where there is a shortage of highly qualified personnel. This scarcity of professionals poses challenges to Ohio’s economy and affects the accessibility of quality healthcare services for residents. It would be beneficial for Ohio to consider implementing visa programs at the state level that cater specifically to their needs.

The demand for nurses is expected to rise in the coming years. State-based visa programs can effectively bridge the gap by recruiting skilled nurses from other countries to work in the United States. This approach not only ensures that patients receive necessary care but also reduces the workload on existing healthcare professionals.

However, when granting visas to workers it is important to strike a careful balance between meeting labor demands and ensuring sufficient job opportunities for local workers. It is also essential to consider the impact on countries where immigrants originate from and find ways to minimize “brain drain.” Additionally, implementing state-level visa programs may result in immigration policies across states, which can lead to confusion and complexity, for both immigrants and employers trying to navigate through requirements and procedures. Therefore, it is essential to establish guidelines and standards to maintain consistency within these programs.

Granting a visa is just the beginning; it is equally important to create an environment that promotes the success and integration of immigrants into society. Offering support including initiatives for cultural integration can help newcomers overcome the various challenges they may encounter in their new surroundings thereby increasing their chances of thriving.

Drawing from my personal experience back in 2003, I was offered a job opportunity in the United States. However, I had to undergo state nursing licensure and English proficiency exams required for individuals educated outside of the US (such as those from the Philippines). The immigration process itself spanned over three years before I finally obtained my visa. Throughout this journey, my employer — Premier Health — stood by me patiently eagerly awaiting my arrival in America. When I eventually arrived in 2006, I felt a sense of disorientation and homesickness. Thankfully though my employer had designed a program specifically tailored for immigrants like me which greatly aided me during this adjustment period. They provided resources along with exceptional training and orientation sessions that facilitated a seamless transition into my new work environment. Their unwavering support played a role in making me feel valued within the community and enabled me to make a positive impact, within the healthcare field.

After residing in Dayton for years, I still feel deeply connected to the community and have a strong desire to give back to the place that warmly embraced me. Through my involvement in Welcome Dayton, I have been fortunate enough to do that. Ohio has a history of embracing immigrants and organizations like Welcome Dayton collaborate with businesses, community groups, government agencies, and immigrant communities to transform Dayton into a thriving city where newcomers can truly flourish.

State-level visas have the potential to address workforce shortages, encourage development, and provide immigrants with opportunities for success and meaningful contributions to their new communities. To ensure fairness and consistency, it is crucial to establish guidelines and standards when implementing visa programs. Moreover, fostering a welcoming community is essential in making sure that immigrants feel valued and supported.

By promoting diversity and acceptance, we can build a society where everyone can thrive regardless of their background.

RJ Francisco, MSN, BSN, RN, CV-BC, is a Welcome Dayton Committee member and the Premier Health System Director for Case Management, Social Services, Care Transition, & Interpreter Services.