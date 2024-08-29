VOICES: Free newspaper subscription a powerful tool in Sinclair’s Public Health program

Sinclair College’s Public Health program students now have a valuable adjunct learning resource in addition to their textbooks: a free online subscription to the Dayton Daily News (DDN). Sinclair library staff had initially assisted me with procuring an online subscription at a volume discount rate for my students which then evolved into a college-wide free online program for students, faculty and staff. Newspapers can be an excellent source for local and current healthcare news, something an already published textbook cannot do. Unbiased, fact-checked newspaper articles reporting on community public health and medical issues serve the reader with timely, immediately useful information.
This recent summer semester was my rollout for a plan to insert DDN public health and socio-medical articles into my Concepts of Public Health course. Asthma, Measles, and Maternal and Child Health were selected, and the articles were inserted into the learning materials to be read and then responded to in the form of multiple choice and essay questions. The three subjects and related DDN articles selected came at an opportune time with asthma being an environmental problem, measles as a rapidly emerging public health problem, and the longstanding maternal and child health issues are of keen interest by healthcare professionals and the community at large. While all three chosen health subjects were addressed briefly in our textbook, the DDN articles more fully expanded and expounded on the issues. This can be more favorable in contrast to the variety of electronic social media derived information which may only gloss over a subject and often may unknowingly provide or purposely insert incorrect, misleading and non-fact-checked data. Newspapers strive to fact check and provide up to date, correct reporting. Sure, mistakes can and do occur, but they can be rectified and reported on correctly in the very next issue. Textbooks cannot do this and social media may simply want to move on to the next big news-breaking event.
Community Impact Editor of the Dayton Daily News, Nicholas Hrkman, agreed to write an introductory piece to explain to the students what and why newspapers matter as an important information source. An end-of-semester survey revealed satisfaction with this novel use and exposure to using the DDN as a learning tool. Student Gwendolyn Crosby-Baskin agreed and stated, “What stood out for me is the maternal and infant mortality rate, especially for black women. . .and the infant mortality rate locally”. She would recommend continuing using the DDN as an additional resource, adding that the previous college she attended did not offer this.
Another student, Ved Pathak, agreed the articles selected did “. . .help me to gain more knowledge about the subject matter of Asthma, Measles, and Maternal and Child Health”. He also added a definite recommendation, “. . .because it really helps enhance your knowledge on the subject and can make you understand the problem on a more relatable basis”.
What We All Learned
A newspaper can help fill the gap between already published textbooks and periodicals. Providing students with current, objective, and accurate information is paramount to turning out well informed, observant graduates for any future career, especially public health and medical practitioners. As my students’ responses seem to support this observation, I will continue to use this teaching tool. To this end, their DDN and my experiences have been further enhanced by having accessibility to a daily newspaper. That’s what a newspaper strives to do. Daily.
Jerry A. O’Ryan MPH RCP RRT, is an Adjunct Instructor in Public Health for Sinclair College. He is an author/editor of several medical textbooks and journals.
