VOICES: Hall of Freedom Awards now accepting nominations

Bob and Norma Ross Outstanding Leadership Award: An outstanding local corporation, business, organization, or entrepreneur that demonstrates their commitment to create partnerships that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion. Must demonstrate sustained business growth for at least 10 years.

Louise Troy Excellence in Education Award: An educator with 10 or more years of service and achievement in public education. This award will be presented to an individual who has demonstrated knowledge and skills that has helped shape education in Dayton, influenced the professional development of other educators, and actively participated in civic organizations.

W. S. McIntosh Courageous Activist Award: An individual who has demonstrated activism in civil and human rights for 10 or more years. The nominee for the award must have been a leader in social justice.

Youth Development Award: Individuals who have demonstrated achievement in youth development for 10 or more years. The individual has mentored, coached, guided or instructed informal and formal programs such as athletics, afterschool, NAACP, Big Sisters/Big Brothers, Juvenile Courts, Arts/Music/Chess/STEM, and Christian Clubs, and have left an indelible mark on youth in our community.

Community Service Award: Individuals who are making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication for more than 10 years. The honoree selected should serve as a role model for service and actions that have meaningful and lasting impacts on the community.

Distinguished Volunteer of the Year Award: Volunteers who unselfishly have given their time and talent for 10 or more consecutive years to ensure efficient administrative operations of the Dayton Unit NAACP. The Distinguished Volunteer of the Year Award salutes exemplary supporters of the NAACP mission.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Outstanding leaders who have made significant contributions to the advancement of Civil and Human Rights over their lifetime. They represent the most influential minds in the field of equality and justice.

The winners will be revealed during the 71st Hall of Freedom Awards to be held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

This has been a challenging 16-year journey for me and the organization, but we are proud to finally “give people their flowers” with the recognition and honor we hope these awards provide.

Derrick Foward is the 34th President of the Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).