Voices: How to help children cope with fears, anxiety as they to in-person learning

It’s hard to believe that we’re facing another back-to-school season filled with uncertainty, but the Delta variant and the recent increase in Covid-19 infections in our community suggests that some uncertainty remains.
Change and novelty is challenging for all of us, and we have certainly lived with uncertainty for many months. As our children head back-to-school — whatever that may look like — it’s important to normalize the anxiety that may come with it. We’ve been on the Covid-19 roller coaster for 18 months now, so it can be difficult for both kids and adults to cope with the constant changes.
When preparing to go back to school and your daily routine, it’s important to remember that kids often take their lead from their parents. They look to us to know how to react to any given situation — whether it’s with anxiety, fear or a sense of calm. If you show excitement about returning to school, it’ll likely result in your child feeling optimistic about the new school year. Setting a good example with a positive attitude will help set the tone for the rest of the year.
At the same time, be sure to set expectations early that there may still be some uncertainties as we return to in-person learning. For example, whether kids will be required to wear masks while on the bus or in their classrooms. Reassure them that we will get through this together and answer any questions they may have.
To help create excitement around the new year, involve them in your back-to-school prep, like getting school supplies or attending open houses. Visit the school or playground to help familiarize your child with their surroundings. And, talk to your kids about how they’re feeling about going back to school. For some, it may be the first time they’re going to school in-person for more than a year. Demonstrate gratitude and talk about why we are happy about returning to school in-person and all of the benefits that come with it like seeing friends, playing outside, etc.
Remember that younger kids may not have the verbal skills to express their worries or fears, so start the conversation with, “It might feel like…” This prompt may help them think about their feelings around returning to school. Older kids may have the same worries and fears, but may not want to talk about it. It’s important to start a conversation early and emphasize that you’re always available to talk through any of their concerns.
As school gets underway, it’s important to monitor for any behavioral changes or signs of difficulty adjusting. Remind kids where they can go for help, including family, teachers or trusted adults.
With all of the uncertainty that exists as we head back to school, it’s important that as parents, we are proactive about starting the conversation with our children and remind them that even though the world feels uncertain, they have a safe space to land at home.
Mary Beth DeWitt, Ph.D., is chief of the Division of Psychology at Dayton Children’s Hospital.