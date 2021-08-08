Voices: How to help children cope with fears, anxiety as they to in-person learning

To help create excitement around the new year, involve them in your back-to-school prep, like getting school supplies or attending open houses. Visit the school or playground to help familiarize your child with their surroundings. And, talk to your kids about how they’re feeling about going back to school. For some, it may be the first time they’re going to school in-person for more than a year. Demonstrate gratitude and talk about why we are happy about returning to school in-person and all of the benefits that come with it like seeing friends, playing outside, etc.

Remember that younger kids may not have the verbal skills to express their worries or fears, so start the conversation with, “It might feel like…” This prompt may help them think about their feelings around returning to school. Older kids may have the same worries and fears, but may not want to talk about it. It’s important to start a conversation early and emphasize that you’re always available to talk through any of their concerns.

As school gets underway, it’s important to monitor for any behavioral changes or signs of difficulty adjusting. Remind kids where they can go for help, including family, teachers or trusted adults.

With all of the uncertainty that exists as we head back to school, it’s important that as parents, we are proactive about starting the conversation with our children and remind them that even though the world feels uncertain, they have a safe space to land at home.

Mary Beth DeWitt, Ph.D., is chief of the Division of Psychology at Dayton Children’s Hospital.