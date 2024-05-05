VOICES: I know exactly how it feels when you need help and nobody shows up

That is simple, but not to me. I grew up in Sudan. Sudan has experienced the longest period of civil war in Africa.

Imagine that some people somewhere in the world don’t even have fire alarm in the house. The only signal that is sent to a fire department is the smoke rising into the sky. The only help you have is the neighbors trying to put out the fire with a small bucket, trying to save anything they can save. Imagine how much would you appreciate the firefighters if you have to do that by yourself.

Imagine how safe you feel walking at night, knowing if any emergency happens, you can call 911 and someone will be there to help right away. But somewhere in the world, people must face their problems on their own. Fight or flee. I used to hear a lot screaming at night, people asking for help. Nobody will show up until the next morning.

The situations that I have experienced makes me appreciate more the work of first responders, putting their life on the line for the safety of others. So when God give me another chance and I could flee from the warzone to the United States where I could really enjoy all my rights, I looked to see if I could join law enforcement. I was so happy to join the Sinclair Police Academy. I finally can do something I really like to do.

Are you ready? This is a question I always ask myself, and the answer is always the same. Yes, I’m ready. I was built for this. Every situation, every moment I’ve been through makes me want to do it better. Not to break me, but to make me so that, yes, I am ready to do this, to be the one who runs toward the problem, not away from it. Every call is related to me, the night screaming for help. I know how it feels because I used to see people seeking help with nobody there. I know exactly how it feels when you need help and nobody shows up.

Doctors, nurses, first responders — all of them are Davids against Goliath. No matter how big Goliath is, the small rock from David’s sling shot can make all the difference.

I was lucky to have parents who taught me, with no education or degree, but pure wisdom. I was lucky to have brothers who have my back even these days as I’m in the Academy; my brothers provide everything I need to keep going.

I remember one of our instructors telling us you can lead the horse to a water, but you can’t teach the horse how to drink water. They trust us with all of this gear on our hips, to learn when to shoot and when not to, when to pepper spray and when to talk. I joined the Sinclair Police Academy to be the voice of voiceless, to protect those who can’t protect themselves. To guard the truth. I didn’t do this by myself, but with the help of many, including my friends like Chief Thomas Thompson, my college, my instructors, my family.

It would be selfish if I don’t give back to the community what I’ve learned. I know how to be abased, and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. (Philippians 4:12)

So, yes, I will be ready. Ready to be firm, to be fair, to be nice and to be the one who runs toward the problem — because I know how it feels.

Chol Chol is a student at the Sinclair Police Academy. Originally from South Sudan, he came as a refugee from Cairo, Egypt to the United States.