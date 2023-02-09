VOICES: I want to educate, expose and empower the Black diaspora

Our first trip is planned for Nigeria, a nation rich in ancestral history directly connected to Black Americans, Cubans, Brazilians, and other diaspora generations in the New World as the result of forced immigration through slavery.

These trips will educate generations of the diaspora on our cultural capital while also connecting them to West African culture, commerce and traditions in an authentic way. You can sign up for a free Q&A with me to review all trip details by emailing Sadejdike@gmail.com. We will be registering for summer trips by March, so be ready to reserve your spot.

OAL Tours invites guests on a journey to each country in West Africa, where the trans-Atlantic slave trade purchased and stole our ancestors. The trans-Atlantic slave trade is not where African American stories began, and where it took us cannot be where our stories ends.

Sade Dike is the founder of Our Africa Legacy.