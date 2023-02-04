VOICES: Mitigating generational poverty by building pathways to self-sufficiency

Omega CDC is one of four new grantees beginning our Promise Neighborhood journey to strengthen and expand cradle-to-career services that increase positive outcomes for children and families. Over 44 organizations applied in 2022 and the Hope Zone is the first Promise Neighborhood to be awarded in the state of Ohio.

Motivated by the need to strengthen and sustain a measurably impactful system of change for 6,700 children and 3,400 families living in Northwest Dayton, the Hope Zone is an initiative that is premised in racial equity, informed by community engagement, and vitalized by continuous identification, assessment, and analyses of gaps and barriers to mitigate generational poverty.

Over the next five years, the Department of Education will invest almost $29 million in the Hope Zone. Over one-third of that funding will be disbursed to other community organizations delivering aligned services and supports.

We invite everyone to attend our community kickoff on Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 PM at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave. in Dayton, where we will reveal these plans and celebrate this momentous occasion.

Rachel Ward is the Director of Operations & Strategic Initiatives for the Omega Community Development Corporation.