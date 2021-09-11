VOICES: I was a toddler on 9/11, but the attacks impacted my life as an American Muslim

Despite being persecuted by some, Muslims continue to love the country while also condemning the attacks, and worked to make a difference. Their hearts also ached for the country and the victims, as they also lost loved ones during the attacks.

As someone who aspires to go into public service and law enforcement, I have heard countless stories of Muslim first responders at Ground Zero. I even recall hearing a fellow Muslim talk about his brother who died on 9/11 after responding to the call of the first tower being struck. More Muslims became public servants and attained government jobs in an effort to help put an end to terrorism.

For those of us who matured post 9/11, we strive to show the world that we are peaceful, and that we belong in America. We are as committed to our faith as our Christian and Jewish brothers and sisters are to theirs. We also condemn every act of violence that occurs anywhere in the world. Although I was too young and don’t remember 9/11 directly, the way I live my life has surrounded that point in history.

I plan to go into public service and law enforcement because of a calling to serve and defend the country I call home. I live my life in service to others, remembering those who gave their all and delivered the ultimate sacrifice to save lives and defend this country post 9/11. I try to deliver an act of kindness every single day, reminding myself that I am the definition of a Muslim to many.

Huthayfa Usman is a Beavercreek native who is studying criminal justice at the University of Dayton. In 2020, he created a reference guide for law enforcement to use when engaging the Muslim community.