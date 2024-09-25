VOICES: Infrastructure investments having a positive impact in Ohio and across our nation

The passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) in 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022 have increased federal infrastructure investment. State governments have also acted; many have increased fuel taxes and imposed fees on electric vehicles to support infrastructure.

These actions are creating and supporting projects across the country. In Ohio, projects include building new bridges and improved transportation corridors, replacing outdated water systems, and remediation of contaminated sites.

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is finally getting underway and includes a new Interstate-71/75 bridge between Kentucky and Ohio. The two states were awarded $1.635 billion from the IIJA for the project. Many presidents have used this functionally obsolete bridge as a photo-op and blamed others for inaction. However, a bipartisan effort finally got it done. As shown in the attached photo, three Democrats - President Biden, Governor Beshear, Senator Brown, and three Republicans, Senator Portman, Governor DeWine and Senator McConnell were on site announcing the funding for the bridge in January 2023. This project will improve the quality of life for millions of Americans, and increase business productivity and efficiency throughout the Midwest and beyond.

Funding was also received to help replace the Western Hills Viaduct in Cincinnati; the project received $127 million through the IIJA. The new viaduct will replace an aging structure that was built in the early 1930s and is reaching the end of its useful life. It is a major transportation link that carries more than 55,000 vehicles per day. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said, “This project is going to change the face of our city for a generation.”

The IIJA provided the largest investment in water infrastructure in American history, including the first-ever dedicated federal funding to replace lead service lines. Ohio has 650,000 homes receiving drinking water through lead pipes, the second-highest number of any state in the nation. The IIJA provides funds to support lead pipe replacement in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Also, there are many former industrial sites that continue to pollute. This includes the scars from previous coal mining operations and orphaned oil and gas wells that are still present throughout the rural Appalachian area. Approximately $175.6 million has been allocated to remediate abandoned mine land sites, address acid mine drainage, and cap orphaned oil and gas wells in Ohio.

These public investments are triggering and unleashing private sector investment; it is also having a positive impact in Ohio and across our nation.

Leadership, working across the aisle, and a commitment to American communities and this country, are getting it done. ASCE estimates that continuing to fund infrastructure at these levels will save the average American family $1,400 per year and make our communities better. It needs to continue.

As we evaluate candidates for this November’s election, Ohio voters should choose candidates that recognize the importance of infrastructure and will continue to support the projects, jobs and opportunities it creates.

Tony Klimek is a civil engineer in West Chester, OH. He has managed infrastructure projects across the country for more than 44 years and is a past President of the ASCE Ohio Council of Sections, and Cincinnati Section of ASCE.