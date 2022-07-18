VOICES: Our healthcare is a bad deal and it’s getting worse. Medicare for All can change that

Health insurers are in business to make money. They’re happy to insure healthy people. Sick people eat into their profits. Insurance companies’ bureaucracies are designed to limit their financial liabilities. They are incentivized to deny care.

It’s a bad deal and getting worse.

Let’s eliminate the health insurance industry, do away with the connection of healthcare to employment, and make access to good health a right for all Americans. The Medicare for All bills before congress will do that and more. They’ll do away with healthcare bills, premiums, deductibles, and co-pays. They’ll add dental and vision services, mental health, addiction treatment, and long-term care. Our government will become the “single payer” for all medical expenses, collecting taxes to do that, saving you healthcare costs. Hospitals and other medical facilities will operate under “global budgets”, allocating money according to the medical needs of each local community. With no billing, administrative costs will be reduced dramatically. If Medicare for All had been in place in 2018 it is likely that Good Samaritan Hospital would still be standing, and rural hospitals in Ohio would not be closing. Drug prices will be negotiated instead of fixed with each insurance. Drug prices will be lower. And we’ll have the freedom to choose our own medical providers.

The principle works in other advanced economies. It’ll work here. The Dayton City Commission have unanimously passed a resolution supporting Medicare for All. We’re working to get Ohio legislators on board for national and state bills.

Join SPAN Ohio (spanohio.org) in the fight to introduce a rational system for delivering quality healthcare for us all.

Tim Bruce is a retired teacher, on traditional Medicare, who lives in Dayton.