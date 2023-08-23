VOICES: Ohio-based air defense suppliers eye Congressional funding

Today’s news is dominated by global turmoil and the economic strain we all feel in our everyday lives. Meaningful solutions that would help address these issues are seldom discussed. However, each day a huge network of businesses collaborates to produce parts for the F-35 Lightning II, our nation’s most advanced multi-role fighter. The F-35 is buttressing turmoil while at the same time sustaining good paying jobs for hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Over 1,600 companies in the United States machine, calibrate, manufacture, and assemble hundreds of thousands of parts to painstakingly precise standards. Congressional support for the F-35 program directly impacts manufacturing in our country, especially here in Ohio. Funding the F-35 program to full-rate production levels should always be a federal priority, especially now.

The intimidation the F-35 brings to the battlefield cannot be overstated. Its unrivaled firepower, agility, and maneuverability have halted further Russian encroachment into Europe as NATO F-35s patrol the eastern border near Ukraine. This has prompted more nations to look to the United States to benefit from the F-35′s interoperability and equip them with our fifth-generation fighter. Although the F-35′s combat edge remains sharp, China is scrambling to invent a rival to our aircraft. Time is running out for the United States to equip our Air Force with the resources needed to maintain supremacy of the sky. General Charles Q. Brown stated the F-35 is the “cornerstone” of our fighter capability, and having more of them is critical if we hope to lead the world in deterring further conflict abroad.

The F-35′s impact is felt at home just as much as it is by our allies. The supply chain is the beating heart of the program, comprised mostly of small businesses. Aviation Ground Equipment manufactures ground support equipment for aircraft and our products supply power for maintenance and testing to bypass the engines to produce power. All employees at our facility in Franklin are involved in producing ground equipment for the F-35. It has become a crucial part of our business and allows us to proudly support our community, and provide for our employees.

Aviation Ground Equipment is not the only F-35 supplier in Ohio. Across the state four dozen companies are involved in the supply chain employing nearly 10,000 people in good paying positions. These are challenging but rewarding jobs that are the bedrock of vital programs like the F-35 which in turn are key to our national defense and foreign policy. The jobs are also resilient in the face of economic downturns – with robust Congressional support. While our elected officials are hard at work collaborating and negotiating the FY24 budget, they must prioritize jobs that contribute heavily to our national defense.

Rarely does Congress have such a clear answer to helping tackle big problems like global unrest and tight budgets in American homes. Full-rate production of the F-35 program would give over 200,000 hard-working Americans, including my co-workers and me, peace of mind that our jobs will be there tomorrow. It would solidify to our Air Force and our allies that the United States is fully invested in a safe and secure world. Congress must fund the F-35 to full-rate production.

Barry Spilka is President and CEO of Aviation Ground Equipment in Franklin, Ohio