VOICES: Ohioans’ right to protect on the ballot this November

It’s important to note that these gun owners are not your stereotypical gun owner, and represent all demographics. David Becker with Miami Armory told the Dayton Daily News last year that new gun owners were coming from all walks of life, including more women and people who would have previously been anti-gun. Becker said his store saw well over 40 percent more sales in 2020 than in 2019, and roughly 75 percent of people coming in were first-time gun owners.

While Governor DeWine and other elected officials at the state-level fight for public safety through sound policies, efforts must also be met at the federal level to support responsible gun ownership. That is why this November’s elections are so critical - we need new leadership in Congress to pass reforms like national concealed carry reciprocity, which would allow law-abiding citizens to protect themselves at all times and not be subject to criminal prosecution for crossing the wrong state line.

Considering all that is at stake for our freedoms and the safety of ourselves and our children, Ohioans and all Americans will play an important role in the ballot box this November to ensure our leaders – both at the state and federal level – have our best interest at heart over party politics. Ohio is on a path toward success, and it is our hope the nation will follow.

Mike Lowney is the chief strategy officer at Delta Defense and executive director and chairman of the Board for U.S Concealed Carry Association for Saving Lives Super PAC.