VOICES: On expectations, teaching during COVID and “looking closely”

Recently in my first grade class I decided to teach a lesson about observation and how important it is to “look closely.” Using mirrors to draw self-portraits, the children were encouraged to slow down and see detail. I told them that one day these drawings will help us reflect back on this time through which we’d persevered.

Inevitably, as these 6 and 7-year-olds closely studied their faces, some of them pulled their masks down to see their entire face. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Those full cheeks! Those little noses and rosebud mouths! They looked so... young. At this moment I was struck by a realization: over these past months, with the children masked, I’d been focused on the eyes as their main mode of communication, sometimes even more so than their actual words or actions. I would find myself at a loss if a child wasn’t looking at me during instruction. And when our eyes met, I wasn’t seeing the whole child. I was focused on the one facial feature that grows only one or two millimeters from the time we are babies until reaching full adult size. My expectations had been disproportionately raised. Logically, I know these little humans are not adults and that their brains are constantly firing off new synapses and reacting appropriately for their stage of development. But looking at those adult-sized eyes, I didn’t understand why I wasn’t getting across in the way I had hoped, the way I expected.