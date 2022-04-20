VOICES: Preserve prescription drug affordability for Ohio families

I became a pharmacist more than three decades ago because I wanted a career where I could help people. As a pharmacy manager for CVS Health in West Chester, Ohio, I am in the community and accessible to my patients, helping them get access to the medications and care they need to live a healthier life.
As we navigate yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, my ability to offer accessible, personalized care is more critical than ever especially for patients with complex or chronic conditions – like HIV and multiple sclerosis – who require the specialty medications dispensed by our pharmacy. From filling prescriptions and helping obtain insurance approvals to getting medication in the mail so it can be delivered to the patient, my team and I provide the full spectrum of care and do whatever it takes to provide the highest level of care for our patient.
In my role as a pharmacist, I have seen how the high list prices of medications can be a burden on Ohio families. In 2020, specialty medications accounted for more than half of all prescription drug spending. Affordable prescription drugs are a hallmark of good health, but every lever in the health care supply chain must work together to achieve affordability, so families in Ohio and across the Midwest can access the care they need.
One of the critical components of the pharmacy supply chain are pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs are dedicated to making prescription drugs more affordable and saving money for Ohio families. They are used by employers of all sizes, unions, and the government to negotiate with big drug companies to save money for families. In 2021, CVS’s PBM, Caremark, held prescription drug cost growth to just 2.4 percent and about one-third of their clients saw lower drug costs overall than in the prior year even though big drug companies were raising their prices higher than the rate of inflation.
Across Ohio, PBMs are projected to save the state nearly $40 billion over the next ten years, putting money back in the pockets of families and struggling small businesses. This is because PBMs are patient advocates, doing their part in the health care supply chain to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Plainly speaking, without PBMs Ohioans would be left to the unpredictable and unregulated drug prices set by drug manufacturers.
However, in statehouses across the country, special interests are pushing legislators to question the value of PBMs. Ohio is no different. But as lawmakers in Columbus debate proposals for addressing prescription drug pricing, it is essential they keep in mind the valuable role PBMs play and the harm that would come from stopping PBMs from bringing down drug costs. These bills are proven to raise costs for working families and small businesses, and they are the wrong prescription for Ohio. I urge our leaders in Columbus to instead focus on the true source of rising prescription drug costs: the high prices set by big drug companies.
As pharmacists, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it more important than ever to be accessible to our patients, which means coming together to deliver the health care Ohioans want and deserve. We must ensure all patients have access to high-quality health care by sustainably addressing the barriers to affordability and the high list prices of prescription drugs.
Amy Biedenharn, RPh, is a Pharmacy Manager, CVS Specialty Operations, for CVS Health based in West Chester, Ohio.
