VOICES: Preserve prescription drug affordability for Ohio families

As we navigate yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, my ability to offer accessible, personalized care is more critical than ever especially for patients with complex or chronic conditions – like HIV and multiple sclerosis – who require the specialty medications dispensed by our pharmacy. From filling prescriptions and helping obtain insurance approvals to getting medication in the mail so it can be delivered to the patient, my team and I provide the full spectrum of care and do whatever it takes to provide the highest level of care for our patient.

In my role as a pharmacist, I have seen how the high list prices of medications can be a burden on Ohio families. In 2020, specialty medications accounted for more than half of all prescription drug spending. Affordable prescription drugs are a hallmark of good health, but every lever in the health care supply chain must work together to achieve affordability, so families in Ohio and across the Midwest can access the care they need.