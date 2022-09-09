VOICES: Quiet quitting as a silent protest movement

Quiet quitting makes sense if organizations are subject to two common constraints. Most organizations are shaped as pyramids, not squares. Being promoted is a competition, and there will always be fewer winners than players in the promotion game. Doing more than is required can be a way to earn a promotion, but not everybody who does more will be promoted. Additionally, there is often a wage range that an organization is willing to pay for a given labor category. If one is at the top of that range, doing more will not result in a salary increase. Managers will likely attempt to encourage these people to continue to do more, because it is beneficial to the organization, not because it is beneficial to those workers. It is exploitive to expect workers who will not be promoted and who will not receive a salary increase to continue to do more than what is required. As workers figure this out, they are increasingly deciding to quiet quit at work.

Social movements emerge in response to systemic problems. When they do, those in power often attempt to marginalize them. Quiet quitting exists today for a reason. Management may attempt to rationalize it by saying the new generation of employees is lazy, unreasonable, or doesn’t understand how things work. Such a response may be comforting, but it fails to address the legitimate concerns of those who find quiet quitting a rational path toward a better life. Doing more can be a path towards career advancement. For many it is not.