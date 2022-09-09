VOICES: Quiet quitting is fine — if you are willing to accept the consequences

However, those who engage in quiet quitting need to understand there it can result in long-term consequences for the future of your career trajectory. The free market will dictate who rises to the top and who stays static in their career. It takes hard work to advance in many industries; you must sometimes exceed expectations to set yourself apart from the competition. When it comes time for raises, bonuses and promotions, who do you think will be considered: the employee who does their job and nothing more, or the one who surpasses the requirements and provides irreplaceable value to the company or organization? Likely the latter.

It is also important to note that the onus does not lie fully on workers here. Employers need to respect boundaries and be cognizant of their role on their employees’ mental health. They also need to give employees motivation to provide their best effort; that is a crucial part of being a leader. Since 2019, the number of young workers who feel that someone encourages their development at work has dropped 12 points, and fewer than 4 in 10 say they even know what is expected of them at work.

Ultimately, at a time like this, we need everyone who wants to be in the workforce to do so. It takes all kinds of people to build a functioning society, and we need adequate workers as well as exceptional ones.

To put it bluntly, we all prioritize our lives differently and that is okay. However, if you choose to forgo extra effort in the workplace because your priorities lie elsewhere, you should accept there may be lasting professional consequences to that decision.

Steve Stivers is the CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.