VOICES: Reinvention is the key to longevity

In a recent article, Dr. Nancy Hubbard, the dean of the College of Business at Lynchburg College said, “In this environment colleges have a choice. They can either go after the existing pool of students and do better than their predecessors and everybody else in the market. Or, the other choice is to start new courses, start new offerings, find out what you’re not doing and figure out niches and fill those niches.”

As the 23rd president of Wilberforce University, I realize that the University can no longer rest only on the merits of being the first private Historically Black University (HBCU). As a student of history, I realize that reinvention is the key to longevity, and organizations must constantly revamp themselves. For example, in 1850, long before we became familiar with the green, plastic charge card, American Express began its history as a package delivery company during the era of the express mail service, the Pony Express. And at one time, the oil giant Shell actually imported and sold seashells. Of course, each of these companies evolved to sell new products that captured public interest.