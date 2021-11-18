VOICES: Responses from county administrator, sheriff to Jail Coalition open letter

The community was not happy with our jail, and frankly neither were we. The Justice Committee’s final report, submitted to us in 2019, led us to contracting with HDR to design a new facility that would address the serious issues our community raised. The pandemic delayed our design phase because of budget cuts and was further delayed because we asked for another design option. We have not received final drawings yet, therefore, no selection has been made.

We assure you, we will once again engage residents after we have final designs from HDR (likely in December) and have the budget required to finance any of the designs selected.

- Michael Colbert, Montgomery County Administrator

On March 30, 2017, the Board of County Commissioners passed Resolution Number 17-0530, which established the Justice Committee for the Montgomery County Jail. At the time, I was the Chief Deputy and I was the representative on that committee until it ended on February 26, 2019, when they presented the Commission with our final report. Coincidently enough, I had proudly just began serving the citizens of Montgomery County as their new Sheriff.

I made the commitment to that Committee, the community, and the Board of County Commissioners that I would look at every one of the 96 Committee recommendations. All the recommendations that were within my control, were incorporated and continue to be in policy and procedure today.

Based on recommendations from the Justice Committee, in 2019, the County Commissioners began a Jail Needs Assessment with the firm HDR because one of the Committee’s largest concerns was the Jail facility itself. We are currently waiting on the Jail Needs Assessment Report from HDR so that County Officials, the Sheriff’s Office, and other community leaders and stakeholders can decide the best next steps for the Montgomery County Jail and the citizens of Montgomery County.

- Rob Streck, Montgomery County Sheriff