VOICES: Promoting sustainable riverfront development will improve quality of life in the Miami Valley

Increase use of recreational, historical, and cultural assets

Attract more visitors

Support sustainable economic development

Strengthen river corridor neighborhoods

We know it’s working. There have been hundreds of millions of investments in public spaces. Examples include the City of Troy’s Treasure Island Park, the MetroParks of Butler County’s River Center in Middletown, and enhanced riverfront parks in Miamisburg, Piqua, and Hamilton. The public investment in every Great Miami Riverway community is helping to attract millions of dollars in private investment. This includes everything from new housing, restaurants, and businesses of all kinds, from coffee shops to locally owned retail stores.

The 2023 Riverway Summit recently held in Sidney, Ohio was a big success where MCD invited Riverway partners to highlight accomplishments and shared visions of the many exciting things happening. For example, in Miamisburg, a retired Dayton Power and Light coal-fired power plant is ready to be transformed into a 200-acre mixed use riverfront development. Dayton-based Woodard Development is repurposing a 100-year-old Ohio Building in downtown Sidney into new housing and first floor retail space. New restaurants and breweries have opened or expanded in every Riverway community. In Piqua Crooked Handle Brewing recently opened on the banks of the Great Miami River adjacent to the $10 million Lock 9 Park redevelopment.

The list goes on. The Cities of Franklin, West Carrollton and Middletown all recently announced planning major investments in a new riverfront park as well as new mixed uses with entertainment, retail and housing.

MCD, through the Riverway is all about collaboration and sustainable economic growth for our region. While MCD works to keep our communities safe from flooding, we are also proud to assist and facilitate sustainable riverfront plans with our Riverway communities helping them grow and improve their quality of life.

MaryLynn Lodor was appointed by MCD’s Board of Directors on May 4, 2022, to serve as MCD’s 11th general manager.