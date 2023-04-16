VOICES: Sidney starts our trail networks off on the right foot

The City of Sidney has a storied history with the Great Miami River and the Conservancy District. As it’s northern-most city, it’s imperative to us to start the network off on the right foot. The City understands the key role in which the river plays not only for transportation, but ultimately to the revitalization effect and numerous amenities it can provide. Our hope is to continue our positive strides forward.
In 2023, Sidney was again named by Site Selection magazine as a top three micropolitan in the country, marking nearly a decade of this prestigious award for the City of Sidney.
Downtown Sidney becomes more vibrant daily and the City has been involved in several public-private partnerships to continue the revitalization momentum. For the past year, staff has been working with the City Focus Group and Sidney Alive as construction began on the Downtown Activation Project, which includes a mix of enhancements to the streetscape and courthouse square, such as the addition of outdoor string lighting, alley archways, mid-block crosswalks, hanging greenery baskets, bike racks, bistro-style seating, and the addition of gateway entry arches to designate the historic downtown. With these new amenities, it will be a great way to enjoy the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), which has been in successful operation for over two years. Council even expanded the hours due to its success.
The City will finish a Parks Master Plan by the end of 2023 and will then start a Downtown Development Plan and a Comprehensive Master Plan for the City. These documents will further draw enhancements into our proud and growing city, but will also allow decision-makers the opportunity to plan and guide this growth in a more resilient and equitable manner. One of the key features of each of these important documents will be the expansion of our canal feeder trail south and into the downtown. This will allow Sidney to be connected to the largest continuous trail in the country.
When the city acquired ownership of the Ohio Building, we knew this prime piece of real estate in downtown Sidney was poised for a mixed-use transformation. Several developers toured the structure in 2022, and Woodard Development was selected to act as the proprietor of this mixed-use redevelopment project. Located in Dayton, Ohio they are a regional brand that have completed several projects of this magnitude.
In 2023, we will continue to build upon the solid foundation that is Sidney. We are a face of pride and stabilization for the region and we strive to become even more of a destination for businesses and visitors alike. The City will focus on building more housing, increasing our population, enticing new shops/restaurants, cleaning up our neighborhoods, protecting our citizens, and expanding on the already great parks system.
We live in a community full of heart, and as we start to run, I could not be more proud of the city we have in store. It all starts with a vision, and Sidney is ready to charge into this bright future.
Andrew Bowsher is the City Manager of Sydney, Ohio.
About the Author