VOICES: Sidney starts our trail networks off on the right foot

In 2023, Sidney was again named by Site Selection magazine as a top three micropolitan in the country, marking nearly a decade of this prestigious award for the City of Sidney.

Downtown Sidney becomes more vibrant daily and the City has been involved in several public-private partnerships to continue the revitalization momentum. For the past year, staff has been working with the City Focus Group and Sidney Alive as construction began on the Downtown Activation Project, which includes a mix of enhancements to the streetscape and courthouse square, such as the addition of outdoor string lighting, alley archways, mid-block crosswalks, hanging greenery baskets, bike racks, bistro-style seating, and the addition of gateway entry arches to designate the historic downtown. With these new amenities, it will be a great way to enjoy the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), which has been in successful operation for over two years. Council even expanded the hours due to its success.