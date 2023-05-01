VOICES: Target capital, accelerate partnerships, center those affected

Learn to Earn Dayton is proving that there is a way to keep hope alive. The NorthWest Dayton Partnership, a community-centered, power-building and systems change initiative is taking a different approach by insisting that those most disenfranchised are part of the conversations and power is centered in decision-making by those directly impacted.

Led by a resident steering committee, the purpose of the NorthWest Dayton Partnership initiative is to break generational poverty, end the disinvestment in communities and increase access to opportunities. In collaboration with organizations like Omega Community Development Corporation, Preschool Promise, and CityWide Development, residents are focused on developing a Power of Place community vision that utilizes a two-generation approach to increase well-being, economic mobility, racial equity, advocacy for systems change, and quality educational support for northwest Dayton families. This work isn’t being done in a silo: twenty-eight local organizations are co-creating strategies with residents that will strengthen families and the neighborhoods they call home.