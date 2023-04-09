VOICES: ‘The quality of mercy is not strained’

Multiple accused have been found guilty and sentenced to death in Ohio who were, after many years, found innocent. There have been 92 exonerations since 1990 involving serious felonies, including murder. It is estimated that five prisoners on death row are innocent. Tyrone Noling was convicted in 1989 for murders in a town that he had never been to. One witness testified at his trial he had been coerced by the prosecutors to give testimony against Noling. He fought for access to the prosecutor’s file; discovered witnesses had recanted their testimony; there was no physical testimony linking him to the crime; and that his weapon was not the murder weapon. Noling even passed a polygraph; the police asked him to take that was inadmissible. After 20 years, Noling is still in prison.

In 1976, Gary Leeman was convicted of murder based on perjured testimony. He was acquitted in 1979. In 1985, Anthony Apanovich was convicted of the rape and murder of Mary Anne Flynn. He cooperated in a police investigation and DNA evidence shows he did not kill the victim. Dale Johnston was convicted of murder based on the testimony of a witness under hypnosis and a discredited expert. Johnston was released in 1990. Ricky Jackson, Wiley Bridgeman and Kwame Ajamu were convicted of murder based on the testimony of a thirteen-year-old. They were finally released in 2016.

With this bipartisan legislative initiative, Ohio could leave the company of China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, and others. Kudos to these Senators. It is time.

David Madden is a retired trial attorney, a mentor at the University of Dayton Law School and a spokesperson for the ACLU. He was an Infantry platoon leader and LTC in the JAG Corps.