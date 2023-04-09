VOICES: What is owed to Norman Stout and his wife

He demanded to know why the State had not carried out the death sentence that was handed down 38 years ago. Prosecutor Angler is the fourth elected Guernsey County prosecutor since his wife’s killer was convicted.

There are answers for Norman, though none of them are very good. The appeals process takes a long time, and it should. There’s no room for mistakes.

But the appeals process has been done and over for years. Every molecule of this case has been reviewed.

There’s the federal litigation challenging Ohio’s lethal-injection cocktail, although that could be resolved easily enough by the General Assembly. Then there’s the drug companies’ refusal to sell product to the State for executions. But again, there are solutions for that.

The honest answer is that we’re not carrying out the sentences for 138 defendants on Death Row because there is a lack of will to do so.

Recently a small, bipartisan group of Ohio legislators introduced a bill to repeal the death penalty. I do not support the legislation, but I am glad it was introduced. It may provide the vehicle for us to have a long-overdue discussion about our law.

In the meantime, like the families of other victims of murder, Norman holds on, day after day, hoping to live to see the day that the killer of his bride is finally held to account. If our community is going to renege on its long-standing promise of the ultimate sanction, we at least owe him the decency to come out and say it, and own the responsibility for that decision.

My preference is for justice to be done. Due process does not require overdue process, and the law should be faithfully discharged. But whether we fulfill the law or repeal it, we need our public servants to have the courage to make a public, deliberate decision.

They owe that to Norman Stout and his wife.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was re-elected as Ohio’s 51st attorney general on Nov. 8, 2022.